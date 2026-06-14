McGinn fires Scotland past Haiti in winning World Cup return

Intro

Scotland secure vital victory to boost knockout hopes after return.

Foxborough

John McGinn scored the decisive goal as Scotland marked their return to the FIFA World Cup after a 28-year absence with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Haiti in their Group C opener at Gillette Stadium.

Backed by tens of thousands of travelling supporters, Scotland earned their first World Cup victory in 36 years and moved to the top of Group C, keeping alive hopes of reaching the knockout stages for the first time in the nation’s history.

The match was far from straightforward for Steve Clarke’s side, who had to withstand a spirited challenge from the Caribbean underdogs before securing all three points.

Scotland nearly took the lead in the 17th minute when Scott McTominay struck the post with a powerful effort after being set up by Ben Doak.

The breakthrough finally arrived on 28 minutes. A move initiated by Che Adams stretched the Haitian defence before Doak delivered a dangerous ball into the area. McGinn pounced on the loose ball and his effort took a deflection off Jean-Ricner Bellegarde before finding the back of the net.

The goal sparked jubilant celebrations among the capacity crowd, dominated by Scottish fans who had travelled in large numbers to witness their nation’s first World Cup appearance since 1998.

Despite taking the lead, Scotland were unable to put the game beyond reach. Haiti gradually gained confidence and pushed forward in search of an equaliser. The Caribbean side, ranked 84th in the world, displayed admirable determination and threatened on several occasions.

Winger Ruben Providence caused problems with his pace, while striker Frantzdy Pierrot came agonisingly close to levelling the scores five minutes from time when his towering header drifted narrowly wide.

Scotland held firm to preserve the lead and claim a crucial victory. The result leaves them well placed ahead of tougher Group C encounters against Morocco national football team and Brazil national football team.

With Morocco and Brazil drawing 1-1 in the group’s other match, Scotland’s winning start could prove pivotal in their bid to make history by advancing beyond the World Cup group stage for the first time.