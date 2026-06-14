Australia shock Turkey 2-0 as Popovic’s gamble delivers World Cup win

Intro

Debutants shine brilliantly while Beach stars with crucial saves throughout.

Vancouver

Australia produced one of the biggest upsets of the FIFA World Cup so far, defeating Turkey 2-0 in their Group D opener at BC Place Stadium as coach Tony Popovic’s bold team selection paid off handsomely.

Goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe, coupled with a stellar goalkeeping display by rookie Patrick Beach, secured a memorable victory for the Socceroos against a highly fancied Turkish side.

Popovic raised eyebrows before kick-off by dropping experienced captain and goalkeeper Maty Ryan in favour of Beach, who was making only his third international appearance. Vice-captain Jackson Irvine was also left out, with 21-year-old midfielder Paul Okon-Engstler handed a starting role in a team featuring 10 World Cup debutants.

The gamble proved inspired as Australia absorbed sustained Turkish pressure and struck decisively when opportunities arose.

Turkey, appearing at their first World Cup since their remarkable third-place finish in 2002, dominated possession and created several chances but found Beach in inspired form. The young goalkeeper made a string of outstanding saves, denying Turkey’s attacking stars time and again.

One of the visitors’ best opportunities came in the 27th minute when Arda Guler unleashed a powerful effort that Beach expertly pushed away.

Moments later, Australia broke the deadlock. Beach initiated the move with a long pass to Okon-Engstler, whose precise ball over the top split the Turkish defence. Irankunda controlled brilliantly before finishing calmly to give Australia the lead.

Turkey nearly responded immediately when Abdulkerim Bardakci fired a thunderous long-range strike goalward, but Beach managed to get a fingertip to the ball and divert it onto the post.

The Australians sealed victory in the 75th minute when Metcalfe surged forward from midfield and unleashed a powerful strike from 25 yards that found the net.

The result leaves Australia level on three points with the United States men’s national soccer team at the top of Group D. The two sides will meet in Seattle on Friday in a match that could prove decisive in the race for qualification to the knockout stage.