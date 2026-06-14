Minority leaders demand key cabinet role for Zameer

HUNSUR

Members of the Karnataka State Farmers’ Association Raitha Parva and the BJD Hunsur Taluk Group staged a protest at Kalpatar Circle in Hunsur, demanding that the state government grant a higher position to senior Congress leader BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Speaking at the protest, Mysuru District Waqf Board President Aziz Ullah Ajju said Zameer Ahmed Khan is one of the most influential minority leaders in Karnataka. He stated that the Congress leader has worked tirelessly for the party over the years and has earned the support of people from different communities. Ajju expressed disappointment that such a leader has not been given a more prominent role in the state cabinet.

Protesters urged the government to appoint Zameer Ahmed Khan as Deputy Chief Minister. They said his leadership has strengthened the Congress party and helped it connect with minority communities across the state. The demonstrators claimed that many supporters believe he deserves greater recognition for his contribution to public service and party activities.

Former members of the Mysuru City Corporation and Action Committee representatives also addressed the gathering. They said supporters of Zameer Ahmed Khan have already organized similar protests in several districts and taluks. They argued that minority communities have consistently supported the Congress party and deserve fair representation in important government positions.

Karnataka State Farmers’ Association Raitha Parva State President Dr. Abdul Shukur said Zameer Ahmed Khan has always stood for the welfare of minority communities. He urged the Congress high command to consider him for a key leadership role.

Several leaders, supporters, and members of the Zameer Ahmed Khan Youth Fan Club participated in the protest, calling for immediate action from the state government.