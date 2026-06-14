JDS plans massive protest against Bidadi township

Intro

Leaders announced a padayatra across 26 villages to unite farmers, demanding project cancellation and fair compensation with consent

Ramanagara

Thousands of farmers will join a large protest march planned by Janata Dal (Secular) on June 21 against the proposed Bidadi township project in Ramanagara district. Party leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy has appealed to villagers to take part in large numbers and support the movement to protect farmland and rural livelihoods.

Speaking at a media conference in Aralalusandra, Nikhil Kumaraswamy said the struggle against what he called unjust land acquisition for the township has now reached the streets. He described the project as a real estate driven plan that would harm farmers depending on agriculture dairy and silk production.

He urged the government to immediately stop the Bidadi township project claiming it was designed without proper consent from farmers. He said development should not come at the cost of rural families and demanded transparency in all land related decisions.

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy also strongly opposed the project alleging that it would benefit land mafias and real estate interests more than local communities. He said the party will support farmers legally and politically in their fight.

Leaders said a padayatra will cover 26 villages affected by the project bringing farmers together to demand cancellation. They insisted that any development must be based on farmer consent and fair compensation for land.

According to organizers the protest aims to highlight concerns about financial burden on the state and lack of transparency in planning. They called on citizens to join the march on June 21 and make it successful.

Opposition leaders including Nikhil Kumaraswamy and H D Kumaraswamy said they will continue to fight for farmers and oppose forced land acquisition. They promised to stand with rural communities until justice is achieved.

The leaders said the movement will remain peaceful and democratic and will continue until the government listens to the farmers and withdraws the project. We also appeal to all villagers to stay united and protect their land culture and future generations from unwanted displacement caused by large township projects in the region. Farmers expressed hope that a fair decision will be taken soon through dialogue between government and affected communities peacefully and quickly.