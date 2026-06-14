SFI demands basic facilities for Haveri University

HAVERI

The Students Federation of India (SFI) has raised serious concerns over the lack of basic facilities at Haveri University, stating that the institution is still struggling even after three years since its establishment.

Speaking at the release of the logo for the first conference of the SFI University Unit, SFI district president Basavaraj S said that the university was meant for the all-round development of higher education in Haveri but continues to face neglect.

He alleged that instead of strengthening the university, the government has failed to provide adequate grants and proper infrastructure, forcing students and organisations to protest for its survival.

SFI leaders said the organisation has been continuously fighting for the right to education and employment for all students and has been raising awareness on issues affecting the student community through protests, discussions, and campaigns.

They said that the university is in urgent need of basic facilities such as proper roads, regular bus services, hostels, drinking water supply, a library, computer and science laboratories, media studios, permanent teaching staff, and adequate administrative personnel.

They also highlighted issues like scholarship delays, rising examination fees, lack of mark sheet distribution on time, absence of CCTV security, and the need for cyber centres, Xerox facilities, and a proper canteen on campus.

According to SFI leaders, these shortcomings are affecting the quality of education and student life, and immediate government intervention is necessary to improve conditions in the university.

Basavaraj S said that SFI has been acting as a strong voice for students over the past three years and has consistently worked to protect their interests through organised movements and awareness programmes.

He added that the upcoming first conference of the SFI University Unit, scheduled for June 17 at the university campus, will focus on discussing student problems and planning future action to resolve them.

SFI has appealed to students, lecturers, and university authorities, including the Vice Chancellor and Registrar, to support the conference and help strengthen the student movement for better educational facilities.

Several student leaders, including Arun Kumar Nagawat, Shambhulinga Savadatti, Katesh P H, Parashurama S, Arun J, Nandini K B, and others, were present at the event.