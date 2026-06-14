Talaguppa–Hubballi rail link survey nears completion

Blurb

Talaguppa–Hubballi railway project advances after final survey completion, linking Malnad and North Karnataka, boosting connectivity, tourism, agriculture and regional economic development prospects.

Hubballi

The long-awaited Talaguppa–Hubballi new railway line connecting Malnad and northern Karnataka has been confirmed, according to Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra. He said the final location survey has been completed and a detailed project report (DPR) will soon be submitted to the Centre for approval.

The proposed rail corridor, spanning around 158–165 km, will pass through key regions including Siddapura, Sirsi, Mundgod and Tadas before reaching Hubballi. The line will begin from Talaguppa in Shivamogga district.

According to officials, a Hyderabad-based agency has completed the final location survey work, which was funded with an allocation of ₹3.93 crore in the 2023–24 budget. The DPR is now being prepared and will be submitted to the Railway Board for further clearance.

The MP said the project is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Malnad, coastal, and northern Karnataka regions, benefiting passengers across nearly 15 districts. It will also provide a direct transport link that reduces travel time and improves access to major economic hubs.

The proposed railway line is expected to boost tourism, especially to destinations such as Jog Falls and temple towns in Sirsi, while also supporting agricultural trade. Crops like arecanut, cardamom, and pepper from Malnad regions could reach larger markets in northern Karnataka and neighbouring states more efficiently.

Officials also noted that the alignment may face fewer environmental hurdles compared to other proposed railway projects in the region, increasing the chances of smoother approvals in the coming stages. Once central clearance is received, land acquisition and construction work are expected to begin.