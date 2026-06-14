Wareham stars as Australia crush South Africa in World Cup opener

Manchester

Georgia Wareham delivered a superb all-round display as Australia began their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign in dominant fashion, defeating South Africa by 65 runs in a Group 1 encounter at Old Trafford.

The defending champions overcame an early batting wobble to post a formidable 172/8 before bundling out South Africa for just 107 in 16.4 overs, thanks largely to Wareham’s match-winning contributions with both bat and ball.

Australia’s innings got off to a shaky start after losing opener Georgia Voll for a duck and Beth Mooney for seven, leaving them reeling at 24/2.

However, Phoebe Litchfield counterattacked brilliantly to wrest back momentum. The left-hander smashed a scintillating 50 off just 24 balls, striking nine boundaries and a six at a remarkable strike rate of over 200. Her aggressive approach ensured Australia crossed the 50-run mark within the powerplay.

Litchfield received valuable support from veteran Ellyse Perry, who contributed a composed 36 off 26 balls. Once Litchfield departed, Wareham maintained the momentum with a lively 32 off 22 deliveries, featuring six boundaries.

Late cameos from Annabel Sutherland and Nicola Carey helped Australia finish strongly despite disciplined spells from South African bowlers Nonkululeko Mlaba and Nadine de Klerk.

South Africa’s chase never gained momentum. Stand-in Australian captain Sophie Molineux struck early, while Kim Garth removed another top-order batter to leave the Proteas struggling at 7/2.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt fought hard with a top score of 44, and de Klerk added a quick 25, but Wareham turned the match decisively in Australia’s favour. She dismissed de Klerk, contributed to the run-out of Marizanne Kapp and then swept through the lower order.

Wareham finished with outstanding figures of 3/13, while Alana King chipped in with 2/26. The emphatic victory gives Australia an ideal start to their World Cup campaign and underlines their status as one of the tournament favourites.