India’s used car market to hit billions

NEW DELHI

Buying a pre-owned vehicle is becoming the new favorite trend for Indian drivers. A fresh report reveals that India’s used-car market is set to explode, reaching a massive $70 billion by 2031.

This is a huge jump from the current $35 billion market seen this year, proving that more people are choosing “nearly new” over brand new.

Several factors are fueling this engine of growth. First, people are keeping their cars for much shorter times. Instead of waiting eight years to upgrade, many drivers in big cities now swap their vehicles every four to five years. This creates a steady supply of high-quality, relatively young cars for the next buyer. Additionally, rising incomes and easier bank loans are making it much simpler for families to drive home their first vehicle.

Interestingly, the report finds that 65 percent of used-car buyers are purchasing a vehicle for the very first time. For these people, a pre-owned car isn’t just a budget choice, it is a way to get a premium model with better features for a lower price. While most sales still happen through local mechanics or friends, professional online platforms are growing fast by offering trust and quality checks.

By the end of this decade, India is expected to become the world’s third-largest used-car market, trailing only behind the U.S. and China. With millions of cars changing hands every year, the industry is shifting from a messy, informal business into a reliable, professional powerhouse.