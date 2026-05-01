New bus routes approved for 3 cities

GANDHINAGAR

Commuting in Gujarat is about to get much easier and cheaper for thousands of residents. The state government has officially approved 17 new urban bus routes across three growing cities.

This move, part of the Chief Minister’s Urban Bus Service Scheme, aims to connect remote neighborhoods with city centers while helping families save money on daily travel.

The expansion targets Navsari, Vapi, and Palanpur. Navsari will see the biggest boost with seven new routes designed to link different parts of the city more effectively. Vapi, a major industrial hub, will receive four new routes. Officials believe these extra buses will provide much-needed relief to factory workers and employees who currently struggle with limited transport options or rely heavily on expensive private vehicles.

In Palanpur, the district headquarters of Banaskantha, six new routes have been sanctioned. These additions are expected to be a game-changer for students and villagers traveling into the city for education and essential services. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated that the main goal is to make daily travel more convenient and time-efficient for the common citizen.

Beyond just saving money, the government hopes this initiative will fix two major urban headaches like traffic jams and pollution. By putting modern, safe buses on the road, authorities want to encourage people to leave their cars and scooters at home. This project is a key part of Gujarat’s larger plan to modernize city infrastructure and ensure that even peripheral areas are not left behind.