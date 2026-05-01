Bad highway design and speed causing deaths

DHAR

A tragic road accident that claimed 16 lives in Madhya Pradesh was caused by more than just fast driving. A police investigation into the crash on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway has revealed shocking flaws in road design and a total lack of basic safety features. Authorities say these infrastructure failures turned a busy crossing into a death trap.

Investigators found that the road lacked mandatory warning signs to alert drivers of upcoming turns. There were no speed breakers or signals to slow down traffic. Most dangerously, the gaps in the highway dividers were poorly planned, allowing vehicles to cross blindly into oncoming traffic. At night, the danger increased because the road had no reflective markings or “cat-eye” indicators to guide drivers in the dark.

The disaster occurred when a pickup truck carrying 46 workers overturned and slammed into an SUV. While the police admit overspeeding played a major role, they insist the accident could have been avoided if the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had followed safety protocols. The death toll rose to 16 today after three more victims died in the hospital.

Local police officials have documented every missing safety feature and are filing a formal complaint with highway authorities. They are demanding immediate changes to the medians and the installation of proper signage. This heartbreaking event serves as a grim reminder that high-speed roads require high-quality safety measures to protect the lives of those traveling on them.