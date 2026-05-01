Global investors pour billions into Indian markets

NEW DELHI

India’s economy is celebrating a massive win this year as international businesses flock to the country. Invest India, the government’s official investment agency, announced that it successfully launched 60 major projects over the past twelve months.

These deals are worth a staggering $6.1 billion and are expected to create over 31,000 new jobs for local workers.

This year’s success shows a huge jump in confidence. The value of projects actually starting on the ground has tripled compared to last year. Even more impressive is that the average size of each deal has nearly doubled, proving that global companies are now trusting India with much larger and more complex operations.

Europe led the charge, contributing nearly half of the total investment. However, money also poured in from traditional partners like the U.S. and Japan, along with new interest from nations like Brazil and Canada. Most of this funding is flowing into vital industries including medicine, food processing, and chemicals. Newer fields like electric vehicles and aerospace are also seeing a significant boost.

Government leaders attribute this growth to clearer rules and a friendlier environment for business. While states like Gujarat and Maharashtra remain popular hubs, the investment is spreading to new areas like Bihar and Sikkim. Madhya Pradesh took the top spot for creating the most new jobs. By simplifying the process for foreign companies to partner with local firms, India is firmly cementing its reputation as a top global destination for manufacturing and innovation.