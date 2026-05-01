New QR ID cards secure election centers

NEW DELHI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a high-tech security measure to protect the upcoming vote counting process.

Starting with the Assembly elections soon, all officials and authorized persons must use new QR code-based identity cards to enter counting centers. This move aims to block unauthorized people and ensure the counting remains fair and transparent.

This new digital system will be used for the current elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. It will also become the standard for all future state and national polls.

According to officials, this is part of a larger plan to modernize election security using the latest technology.

The security at these centers will now work in three layers. At the first two checkpoints, staff will manually check the photo IDs issued by election officers. However, at the final door leading into the counting hall, entry will only be granted after a successful QR code scan. This digital “handshake” ensures that only those with verified credentials can step inside the most sensitive areas.

These smart cards are mandatory for everyone from counting staff and technical teams to the candidates and their agents. District officers have been ordered to train teams specifically for these scanning checkpoints to prevent any delays. While security is tightening for officials, the ECI confirmed that a dedicated media center will be available at every site. Journalists will continue to use their official authority letters to cover the historic counting day.