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Nepal’s ex-PM Oli, HM Lekhak produced in court

Cityhilights
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Intro: Both leaders were arrested on Saturday in connection with a culpable homicide case related to the September 2025 Gen-Z protests

Kathmandu


Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is scheduled to appear before a court virtually on Sunday due to health concerns, while former Home Minister Ramesh Lehak has been produced in court in person.

A team from the government attorney’s office has been assigned to facilitate Oli’s virtual appearance. Both leaders were arrested on Saturday in connection with a culpable homicide case related to the September 2025 Gen-Z protests. Oli was taken into custody from his residence in Bhaktapur.

Following the arrest, cadres of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) took to the streets in protest, burning tyres and raising slogans demanding his immediate release. Demonstrators also set fire to a report prepared by a high-level investigation commission that examined the violent protests. The unrest had resulted in the deaths of 77 people and caused widespread damage to public and private property.

The current government, led by Balen Shah, recently decided to implement the recommendations of the investigation panel, which paved the way for legal action against those named in the report. In response, the party has announced nationwide protests and indicated that it will pursue both legal and political measures to challenge Oli’s arrest.

Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lehak were produced before the Kathmandu District Court on Sunday over alleged atrocities during the 2025 Gen-Z protests. Oli, currently hospitalised, appeared virtually, while Lekhak was presented in person.

Both were arrested on Saturday in connection with the September 8–9 protests that left 77 people dead and over 2,400 injured. A probe panel led by Gauri Bahadur Karki held them responsible and recommended action. The government led by Balen Shah has begun implementing the report, with police initiating further proceedings.

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