IDF strikes Iranian military sites in Tehran

Blurb: The Israel Defence Forces said it carried out large-scale airstrikes targeting key Iranian military infrastructure in central Tehran, hitting weapons facilities and command centres

Tel Aviv

The Israel Defence Forces said its latest operation targeted several locations connected to Iran’s military network, including weapons storage depots and production facilities.

According to the military, a number of temporary command centres were also destroyed, along with sites where senior commanders were believed to be operating. The strikes additionally hit ballistic missile production and storage units, air defence systems, and key observation posts, as part of a coordinated and large-scale attack.

The development comes at a time of heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, with both nations continuing to exchange sharp statements and accusations amid the ongoing conflict.

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a strong warning, stating that universities associated with the United States and Israel in the West Asian region could be viewed as potential targets. The group accused US and Israeli forces of repeatedly attacking Iranian academic institutions, specifically mentioning the University of Science and Technology in Tehran.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei strongly criticised the strikes, claiming they were part of a deliberate effort to undermine the country’s scientific capabilities and cultural heritage. He alleged that universities, research facilities, historical landmarks, and even prominent scientists had been systematically targeted over the past month.

Tehran also dismissed claims made by the United States and Israel that the strikes were aimed at countering Iran’s nuclear programme or addressing an imminent threat. Iranian officials described these justifications as misleading, arguing that the broader objective of the campaign is to weaken the nation’s intellectual, cultural, and institutional foundations.