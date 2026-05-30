Dhruv Jurel Reflects On Royals’ Positive IPL Campaign

Intro

Jurel praised Rajasthan Royals’ approach and highlighted the importance of confidence in guiding young bowlers

Chandigarh

Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel reflected on his team’s IPL 2026 campaign after their journey ended with a seven-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2. Despite narrowly missing out on a place in the final, Jurel expressed pride in the positive brand of cricket played by the Royals throughout the season.

The knockout clash in New Chandigarh saw Rajasthan Royals post a formidable total of 214 for 6, largely due to a sensational innings from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored 96 runs and put his team in a strong position. However, Gujarat Titans responded emphatically, led by captain Shubman Gill, whose magnificent unbeaten 104 guided his side to victory and secured a place in the IPL final against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Speaking after the match, Jurel shared insights into his role as a wicketkeeper and the approach he adopts while working with bowlers, particularly young players making their debut in the tournament.

He explained that rather than instructing bowlers on specific deliveries, he focuses on building their confidence and helping them trust their abilities. According to Jurel, debutants often face immense pressure and uncertainty, making reassurance and encouragement more valuable than technical advice during high-pressure situations.

The wicketkeeper said he understands the challenges faced by newcomers because he has experienced similar situations himself. He noted that young players can easily become overwhelmed by the magnitude of the occasion, leading them to overthink their decisions and lose confidence in their natural game.

Jurel emphasized that giving excessive instructions can sometimes create self-doubt among inexperienced players. Instead, he prefers to remind them that they have earned their place in the team through their talent and hard work. By encouraging them to back their instincts and commit fully to their plans, he believes they can perform with greater clarity and confidence.

From behind the stumps, Jurel sees his role as offering support and reinforcing positive thinking. He aims to assure bowlers that their decisions are sound and that they should focus on execution rather than worrying about potential mistakes.

Reflecting on Rajasthan Royals’ overall campaign, Jurel maintained that the team consistently played attacking and positive cricket throughout the season. Although the Royals fell short of reaching the final, he suggested that their approach and performances provided several positives to build upon for future seasons.

The campaign also showcased emerging talents and strong team performances, helping Rajasthan Royals remain one of the most competitive sides in the tournament. While the defeat to Gujarat Titans ended their title hopes, Jurel’s comments highlighted the team’s belief in its methods and commitment to playing fearless cricket throughout IPL 2026.