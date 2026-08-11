Student union must become a voice of youth: Usha Narasimhan

Mysuru

The inauguration of the Student Union for the academic year 2026-27 of MMK and SDM Women’s College, Mysuru, was held with enthusiasm on the college premises.

Inaugurating the programme and speaking as the chief guest, Usha Narasimhan, president of the Mysuru division of the Karnataka Lekhakiyara Sangha and noted novelist, said that a student union represents the institutional and organisational spirit of students. “Organisational strength is more powerful and valuable than individual interests. So, students should emerge as the voice of youth and as a voice that respects tradition. Along with pursuing a degree, they should cultivate discipline, restraint and culture.

She stressed the importance of women receiving quality education and said that women’s empowerment was contributing to improving the lives of women. She congratulated the newly elected office-bearers and urged them to organise meaningful programmes through the Student Union, address challenges and move forward with confidence.

S.P. Shobha, Principal of MMK and SDM Pre-University College, who was another guest, said students should be like pure pearls formed from water and should imbibe the quality of adaptability found in water.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda’s message that one must build one’s own life, she said students should shape their future through determination and hard work. Believe in yourself first and move forward; this will open the path to achievement.

Presiding over the programme, Prof. N. Bharathi, Principal of the college, congratulated all the newly elected and nominated members of the Student Union.

Student Welfare Officer Jyothilakshmi G. Kava administered the oath of office and inducted the newly appointed Student Union representatives. IQAC Coordinator K.S. Sukruth, Student Welfare Officer Jyothilakshmi G. Kava, Student Union President Sanjana, Secretary Vaishnavi, class representatives, Student Union representatives, teaching and non-teaching staff were present at the programme.