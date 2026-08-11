“Environmental conservation is everyone’s responsibility”

Mysuru

As part of World Environment Day celebrations, a tree-planting programme was organised by Mysuru Lion Garden City at the Padma Shri Saalumarada Thimmakka Park in the KBL Silicon City Layout near Hebbal in Mysuru.

Speaking after planting saplings, Lion Garden City Secretary Dr. E.C. Ningraj Gowda said environmental conservation should not be limited to a one-day programme but must become an integral part of everyone’s life. Trees provide humanity with clean air and shade while playing a vital role in maintaining ecological balance. With the rapid increase in concrete construction in urban areas, green spaces are steadily declining. Keeping the welfare of future generations in mind, it is the collective responsibility of everyone to plant more trees and ensure their protection and proper maintenance, he said.

Dr. Ningraj Gowda called upon people to contribute to environmental conservation by planting and nurturing trees in their homes, schools, offices and public spaces.

“Everyone should come forward with the resolve of ‘One Person–One Tree’ and contribute towards building a greener Mysuru,” he said.

Lion Garden City president V.P. Lakshminarayan, office-bearers C.D. Krishna, N. Shankar, Nithin Kumar, Raju and Dinesh, along with other office-bearers, members and environmental enthusiasts, were present.