Tuesday, August 11, 2026
HomeStateHindustani vocal recital in Mysuru on Aug 16
State

Hindustani vocal recital in Mysuru on Aug 16

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
77

Mysuru

A Hindustani classical vocal concert by Pandit M.P. Hegde of Padigere will be held in Mysuru on August 16 as part of the ‘Ninaada Griha Sangeeta’. The concert will begin at 6 pm at ‘Ninaada’, Rishabh Siddhi Layout, Kergalli, Mysuru.

Hegde, a musician from the Gwalior gharana, will perform khayal, thumri and tappa. He will be accompanied by Bhimashankar Bidanur on tabla and Pandit Veerabhadrayya Hiremath on harmonium.

Hegde, from Padigere near Sirsi, learnt music from his father and later trained under Pandit R.T. Hegde Shigehalli for several decades. He secured the first rank in the Karnataka government’s Vidwat examination in 1979 and completed the Sangeet Alankar examination conducted by Gandharva Mahavidyalaya in 1980. He has also been an All India Radio artiste.

He later received guidance from Pandit Chandrashekar Puranikmath of Dharwad. Hegde started the Sri Sai Sangeetha Vidyalaya in 1981 and has been teaching music for the past 45 years. Venue: No. 37, ‘Ninaada’, Rishabh Siddhi Layout, Kergalli, Mysuru. Contact: 9449676014.

Previous article
‘Green Mysuru’ Campaign
Next article
“Environmental conservation is everyone’s responsibility”
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.