Hindustani vocal recital in Mysuru on Aug 16

Mysuru

A Hindustani classical vocal concert by Pandit M.P. Hegde of Padigere will be held in Mysuru on August 16 as part of the ‘Ninaada Griha Sangeeta’. The concert will begin at 6 pm at ‘Ninaada’, Rishabh Siddhi Layout, Kergalli, Mysuru.

Hegde, a musician from the Gwalior gharana, will perform khayal, thumri and tappa. He will be accompanied by Bhimashankar Bidanur on tabla and Pandit Veerabhadrayya Hiremath on harmonium.

Hegde, from Padigere near Sirsi, learnt music from his father and later trained under Pandit R.T. Hegde Shigehalli for several decades. He secured the first rank in the Karnataka government’s Vidwat examination in 1979 and completed the Sangeet Alankar examination conducted by Gandharva Mahavidyalaya in 1980. He has also been an All India Radio artiste.

He later received guidance from Pandit Chandrashekar Puranikmath of Dharwad. Hegde started the Sri Sai Sangeetha Vidyalaya in 1981 and has been teaching music for the past 45 years. Venue: No. 37, ‘Ninaada’, Rishabh Siddhi Layout, Kergalli, Mysuru. Contact: 9449676014.