MLA T.S. Srivatsa Launches 2026’s Fifth-Week Drive

Mysuru

K.R. Assembly constituency MLA T.S. Srivatsa launched the fifth-week programme of the 2026 edition of the ‘Green Mysuru’ campaign, organised by Team Mysuru.

As part of the programme, 31 saplings of different varieties were planted along Nanjangud Road, starting from the Gun House area. Srivatsa formally launched the drive by planting a sapling.

BJP Vibhag Prabhari Swami Maralapura, former corporator of Ward 51 B.V. Manjunath, and more than 30 members of Team Mysuru participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA appreciated Team Mysuru for carrying out several social service activities continuously in Mysuru over the past several years. He particularly lauded the team for conducting the ‘Green Mysuru’ campaign in a disciplined and committed manner.

He said the team was not merely planting saplings but was also giving equal importance to their maintenance. Taking responsibility for watering and nurturing the saplings for five years, including during the summer months, was a special and commendable initiative. Society should always encourage such organisations that demonstrate a strong commitment towards environmental protection, Srivatsa added.

Swami Maralapura said Team Mysuru had been conducting the ‘Green Mysuru’ campaign in a systematic manner. It was encouraging to see people from different age groups, ranging from 25 to 75 years, coming together and working for environmental conservation.

Team Mysuru members Gokul Govardhan, Kiran Jairam Gowda, Ramaprasad, Vasanth, Trimurthy, Manohar, Basavaraj Ballari, Balakrishna, Harish Gokulam, Santosh, Krishna Ittigegoodu, Shekhar, Krishna Cable, Chandan, Kendagannaswamy, Prajwal, Yashas, Varun, and Nandini, Usha, Bharathi, Kumari Kalyani and others participated in the programme.