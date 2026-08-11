FDP on e-vehicle powertrain and battery management system begins

Mysuru

A five-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Emerging Trends in Electric Vehicle Powertrain and Battery Management System” was inaugurated at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru on Tuesday.

It is jointly organised by the Departments of Mechanical Engineering and Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

The programme was inaugurated by the chief guest, Suraj S.D., Director, Decibels Lab Private Limited, Bengaluru. Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the rapidly evolving technologies in the electric vehicle sector, advanced powertrain systems and the importance of Battery Management Systems (BMS). There is a need to achieve technological self-reliance in the electric vehicle sector through indigenous research, development of innovative technologies and stronger collaboration between industry and academic institutions.

VVCE Principal B. Sadashive Gowda presided over the programme. VVCE Vice-Principal Shobha Shankar was present as the guest of honour.

Vinay K.B., Professor and Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, and Dr. Gopal Reddy K., Professor and Head of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, are serving as the programme coordinators.

Ravi K.S. and Mohammed Jalaluddin are working as programme coordinators. During the five-day programme, experts will provide guidance and insights into various aspects of electric vehicle powertrains, battery technology, Battery Management Systems (BMS), power electronics and control systems.