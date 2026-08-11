Mutual funds see Rs 2.35 lakh crore inflow

New Delhi

Mutual fund schemes in India recorded a net inflow of Rs 2.35 lakh crore in July, while total assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 85.76 lakh crore at the end of the month, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Tuesday.

Debt-oriented schemes led the overall inflows, attracting nearly Rs 1.88 lakh crore during July. Equity-oriented schemes also remained positive, recording net inflows of Rs 24,697 crore. The total AUM of mutual fund schemes stood at Rs 85,75,656.52 crore as of July 31, compared with an average AUM of Rs 86,33,798.38 crore during the month.

Open-ended schemes accounted for the largest share of industry assets and inflows. They recorded net inflows of Rs 2,36,595 crore, taking their AUM to Rs 85,59,041 crore. Among equity schemes, small-cap funds attracted the highest inflow of Rs 7,767.50 crore, followed by mid-cap funds at Rs 6,192.31 crore and flexi-cap funds at Rs 4,709.08 crore.

Large and mid-cap funds received Rs 3,425.34 crore, while multi-cap funds attracted Rs 3,227.29 crore. Sectoral and thematic funds recorded inflows of Rs 1,328.27 crore. However, large-cap funds saw a net outflow of Rs 1,321.69 crore. ELSS funds recorded an outflow of Rs 959.13 crore, while dividend-yield funds saw an outflow of Rs 169.16 crore.

Hybrid schemes attracted Rs 11,490.56 crore. Arbitrage funds accounted for the largest share with Rs 6,502.44 crore, followed by multi-asset allocation funds at Rs 3,753.38 crore. Other ETFs recorded inflows of Rs 9,512.05 crore, while Gold ETFs attracted Rs 1,558.75 crore. Index funds received Rs 1,536.60 crore.

Within debt schemes, liquid funds recorded the highest inflow at Rs 1,19,065.85 crore, followed by overnight funds at Rs 40,412.55 crore and money market funds at Rs 21,180.23 crore.

The total number of mutual fund folios stood at 28.09 crore as of July 31.