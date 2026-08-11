Toyota recalls over 508,000 US vehicles

Washington

Toyota Motor Corp will recall 508,354 vehicles in the United States over a problem with the instrument cluster display that could prevent critical safety information from being shown, increasing the risk of crashes or injuries, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall covers certain 2025 and 2026 Toyota Camry Hybrid vehicles. The issue involves a failure in the instrument cluster display when the vehicle is started. If the display does not function properly, several important safety features may also be affected.

According to the US auto safety regulator, the defect could deactivate the hazard warning lights, turn signals, seat belt warning system and smart key reminder. The loss of these functions could prevent drivers and other road users from receiving important safety alerts and signals, potentially increasing the risk of an accident.

Toyota has informed authorities about the issue and will address the problem through a software update. Dealers will update the instrument cluster display software free of charge for affected vehicle owners.

The recall highlights the growing importance of software and electronic systems in modern vehicles, where failures in digital displays can affect multiple safety-related functions. Instrument clusters provide drivers with essential information and warnings, making their reliable operation critical to safe vehicle use.

Owners of affected Camry Hybrid vehicles will be able to have the software updated at authorised Toyota dealerships without paying for the repair. The company and regulators are expected to notify eligible owners with further instructions on when and where the update can be carried out.

The recall covers more than half a million vehicles in the US and represents another major safety action involving Toyota’s increasingly software-dependent vehicle systems.

Toyota has not indicated that the issue involves a mechanical failure of the vehicle’s core driving systems. Instead, the recall is focused on correcting the instrument cluster software problem and restoring the affected safety-related functions.

The NHTSA said the software update is intended to resolve the display malfunction and reduce the associated safety risks.