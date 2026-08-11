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Rasavrunda to present ‘Gokula Nirgamana’ on Aug 17

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Mysuru

On the Occasion of Nartana Namana at 6.30 Pm on 17 August, Ganabharathi in association with Raasavrunda, in memory of Dr K. Rama Shastry, presents Pu.Ti.Na’s Gokulanirgamana.

Dance Choreography is by Vid. Nandini Eswer, Music Direction by Late. Vid. S.K. Vasumathi, dance direction, Dr Rohitha Eswer. Performing artists are, Chinmayee Bharadwaj, Nityashree MS, Anisha MA, Kundanika L, Sanvi Samarth, Harini N, Brunda U, Sinchana Iyengar, Anuradha N, Devika N, Rohitha N, Lakshmi S, Vangmayi Wodeyar and Rohitha Eswer.

About the Poet

Pu.Ti. Na the pen name of Sri. P.T. Narasimhachar was a legendary kannada poet and playwright. His evergreen literary works are Gokula Nirgamana, Harinabhisarana, Ahalye, satya Harishchandra, Deepa lakshmi and many. Hanate, Mandaliru and Hrudaya Vihari are his poetry collections. His style of writing is deeply spiritual, lyrical and closely tied to nature. For his contribution to the field of of literature he was awarded the Padma shri, pampa Award, Sahitya academy Award and many more.

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