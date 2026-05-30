Sangakkara Questions Curran’s IPL Exit Amid Return

Blurb:

Royals coach expressed disappointment after Sam Curran played county cricket despite withdrawing from the IPL

Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara has raised questions over Sam Curran’s decision to withdraw from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after the England all-rounder was seen playing for Surrey in the T20 Blast competition.

Curran had been expected to play a significant role for the Rajasthan Royals after joining the franchise from Chennai Super Kings as part of a trade deal that also involved Ravindra Jadeja. However, following the T20 World Cup, the all-rounder pulled out of the IPL citing a groin injury, forcing the franchise to seek a replacement.

The Royals subsequently signed Dasun Shanaka as Curran’s replacement. Shanaka featured in seven matches for the franchise during the season, including the second qualifier, where Rajasthan’s campaign came to an end with a defeat.

Speaking after the match, Sangakkara expressed his disappointment over the situation, stating that the franchise had been informed that Curran was suffering from a season-ending injury. He noted that the Royals would have welcomed the opportunity to have the England international available if he was fit enough to participate in competitive cricket.

According to Sangakkara, the team proceeded with its plans based on the information it had received regarding Curran’s fitness status. While he acknowledged that Shanaka had provided cover after being brought in as a replacement, he suggested that the circumstances surrounding Curran’s return to action were frustrating for the franchise.

The controversy emerged after Curran was spotted leading Surrey in the ongoing T20 Blast. The England all-rounder has captained the county side in all three matches played so far and has made an immediate impact with the bat. Despite not bowling yet in the competition, he currently stands among the leading run-scorers in the tournament.

Earlier this year, Curran had spoken openly about the injury that forced him to withdraw from the IPL. He explained that he had been managing the issue for some time and that medical scans revealed sufficient damage to warrant a period of rehabilitation. At the time, he described the decision to miss the IPL as a difficult one and said the injury had been affecting his performance.

Curran had also indicated that there was no definite timeline for his return, stressing that his priority was to regain full fitness before resuming competitive cricket.