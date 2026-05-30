West Indies Defeat Pakistan To Continue Winning Run

Havana

West Indies continued their impressive start to the Women’s Tri-Series in Ireland with a convincing 25-run victory over Pakistan, registering their second consecutive win in the competition. After overcoming hosts Ireland in their opening fixture, the Caribbean side delivered another strong all-round performance to maintain their unbeaten record.

Batting first, West Indies posted a formidable total of 199 for 6, thanks to valuable contributions from several players throughout the innings. Although experienced stars Deandra Dottin and Qiana Joseph failed to make significant scores, captain Hayley Matthews provided a blistering start.

Matthews attacked the Pakistan bowlers from the outset, scoring 40 runs from just 20 deliveries. Her aggressive knock included nine boundaries and laid a solid foundation for the innings before she was dismissed. Following her departure, veteran batter Stafanie Taylor continued the momentum with a composed innings of 39 runs.

The most damaging phase for Pakistan came in the closing overs, where Chinelle Henry and Jannillea Glasgow launched a powerful assault. Glasgow emerged as the top scorer for West Indies with 42 runs from only 25 balls, while Henry remained unbeaten on 33 from 17 deliveries. Their aggressive batting propelled West Indies to a challenging total just one run short of the 200-mark.

Chasing 200 for victory, Pakistan endured a disastrous start. They lost three wickets within the opening four overs, putting themselves under immediate pressure. Chinelle Henry starred with the ball as well, dismissing both Muneeba Ali and Ayesha Zafar after the early departure of Gull Feroza.

At 28 for 3, Pakistan faced an uphill task. However, the middle and lower order showed resilience to keep the contest alive. Saira Jabeen played a lively innings of 30 from 19 balls to revive the chase, while Rameen Shamim and Iram Javed made useful starts without converting them into substantial scores.

The strongest resistance came from Aliya Riaz, who struck 37 runs from 28 balls, and captain Fatima Sana, whose explosive 27 from just 14 deliveries briefly raised hopes of a comeback.