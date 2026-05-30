McCullum faithful of Stokes, England ahead of home season

London

The England men’s cricket team are heading into the upcoming home series against New Zealand on the back of a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Australia in their last ICC World Test Championship outing.

After 10 matches in the ongoing 2025/27 cycle, England are placed seventh in the Standings with a PCT of 31.67.

Despite the recent performances, head coach Brendon McCullum is confident that his team can turn the tide and emerge as a ‘more robust’ side.

We’ve made some significant progress in the last four years but the job isn’t done, McCullum told Sky Sports.

I think our best days are in front of us as a cricket side. I think a lot of stuff we have developed over the last four years will allow us to shape our side as we move forward.

Following the disastrous Ashes loss and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup earlier this year, where England finished as the semi-finalists, McCullum was retained as the head coach across all formats.

One of the notable criticisms of the England Test team during recent times has been their aggressive style of play. McCullum believes finding a balance will hold the key for England in the coming days.

I firmly believe positive and aggressive cricket can live with smart cricket, he said.

We play a strong style but sometimes when we get ourselves in winning situations we don’t necessarily do what needs to be done.

We need to navigate through those moments with the necessary calm, poise and tactical awareness to ensure you close games out.

I’d like us to be a team that people recognise for how we play but also understand that we are fiercely competitive, well-prepared, clearly talented and tactically clever.

I am confident that with the sharpening we have identified that we can become a more robust side when the pressure is at its highest, one that will be hard to beat and give ourselves the best opportunities in big series, which is the one area we have missed. We have a fierce ambition to achieve that.

McCullum also showered praise on England captain Ben Stokes, who is coming on the back of a facial injury and will lead the squad in the upcoming series against the Black Caps.

He still has the burning desire to perform as England captain with bat, ball and in the field.