India strengthens defence ties with global strategic partners

Singapore

India continued its high-level defence diplomacy at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh holding a series of bilateral meetings with senior officials from the Netherlands, Australia, the European Union and Canada.

The discussions focused on expanding defence cooperation, strengthening military ties and exploring opportunities for defence industrial collaboration with key international partners.

During his meeting with Dutch Defence Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, Singh discussed ways to enhance bilateral defence cooperation and deepen military-to-military engagement. Both sides also explored possibilities for cooperation in the defence industry, reflecting the growing strategic partnership between India and the Netherlands.

Singh also met Australian Defence Secretary Meghan Quinn. The two sides reviewed progress under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed future high-level engagements. They explored new areas for defence cooperation based on shared strategic interests.

In separate talks with European Union officials, including Secretary General of the European External Action Service Belen Martinez Carbonell and Deputy Chair of the EU Military Committee Enrico Barduani, Singh discussed shared security concerns and ways to deepen defence and strategic cooperation between India and the EU.

Earlier, Singh paid tribute at the Kranji War Memorial, laying a wreath in honour of soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the World Wars. The gesture highlighted the close historical ties between India and Singapore.

On the sidelines of the dialogue, Singh also met Canadian defence official Kelvin Brosseau. Both sides discussed measures to strengthen India-Canada defence relations and identified opportunities for greater cooperation across key sectors.

The meetings underscored India’s commitment to expanding international defence partnerships, enhancing strategic engagement and promoting cooperation on regional and global security challenges through dialogue and collaboration.