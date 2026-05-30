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Chinese aircraft, ships detected near Taiwan

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Taipei

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence said it detected 16 Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and three official ships operating around the island on Saturday. According to the ministry, all 16 aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). Taiwan’s armed forces monitored the activities and took necessary responses. A day earlier, Taiwan reported 10 Chinese aircraft, eight naval vessels and four official ships near its territory. The latest movement comes amid ongoing tensions over Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory, while Taiwan continues to govern itself independently.

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City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
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