Bidar MLA calls for strict action on fertilizer misuse

Bidar

MLA Prabhu B. Chavan has directed officials to ensure strict monitoring and prevent illegal transportation and distribution of seeds and fertilizers in the district, stressing that farmers should not face any irregularities during the upcoming agricultural season.

Speaking at a programme held at the Raitha Samparka Kendra in Kamalnagar, where the distribution of seeds for the 2026–27 monsoon season was launched, the MLA said adequate stock of seeds and fertilizers has been ensured for the region, particularly soybean, which is in high demand.

He said officials must ensure that farmers receive inputs in a fair and transparent manner without any discrimination or malpractice. Chavan instructed that the dates for seed distribution should be announced in advance in villages through public announcements so that farmers can plan accordingly.

He also warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against any official or staff found misbehaving with farmers, demanding extra money, or creating irregularities in the distribution process. “No farmer should be subjected to injustice under any circumstances,” he said.

The MLA further said that if low-quality seeds are found anywhere, they should be immediately rejected and replaced with standard-quality supplies. He urged officials to remain vigilant and ensure that only certified agricultural inputs are distributed to farmers.

Chavan also advised farmers to collect seeds and fertilizers only on scheduled dates from their respective Raitha Samparka Kendras and avoid unnecessary crowding or misuse of entitlements. He cautioned against attempting to obtain excess quantities or using other farmers’ land records for additional allocations.

Agriculture department officials informed that out of the 36,000 quintals of soybean seeds required, 33,000 quintals have already arrived, while the remaining stock is in transit. They assured that sufficient stock of all other inputs has been arranged.

The MLA reiterated that coordination between farmers and officials is essential to ensure smooth distribution and a successful agricultural season in the district.