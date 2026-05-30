Chalavadi Narayanaswamy slams Congress government in Yadgir

Intro

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy criticized the Congress government in Yadgir, alleging governance failure due to internal leadership conflicts

Yadgir

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, launched a sharp attack on the state government, alleging that internal leadership struggles within the ruling Congress have stalled governance and development in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Yadgir on Saturday, Narayanaswamy said Karnataka was being “completely destroyed” due to ongoing power struggles within the Congress party. He alleged that administrative priorities had collapsed, leaving citizens affected and development work at a standstill.

He further claimed that the state had witnessed what he termed a “highly corrupt government” over the past three years and warned that it could turn into a “super-corrupt government” in the remaining term unless systemic changes were made. According to him, merely changing leadership would not resolve governance issues.

Drawing an analogy, he said changing only the driver of a vehicle would not fix the problem if the vehicle itself was faulty, adding that a complete change in governance was necessary. He expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would return to power and bring renewed direction to the state’s development agenda.

Narayanaswamy also raised allegations of irregularities in recent transfers within the Education Department, claiming that administrative postings were being influenced by monetary considerations amid a lack of stable governance. He said such practices were undermining public trust in the system.

He clarified that the BJP was not seeking to exploit internal differences within the Congress but would aim to return to power through public support and electoral mandate.

Responding to a question regarding Minister Priyank Kharge, he said Kharge was not his political opponent personally and added that he would oppose wrongdoing by any individual, regardless of political affiliation.

The remarks come amid ongoing political exchanges between ruling and opposition parties in Karnataka over governance and administrative performance.