‘Trump betraying diplomacy for

third time with excessive demands’

Intro: Tehran has rejected US demands to permanently forgo nuclear weapons and surrender control over the strategic waterway

Tehran

Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, on Saturday accused US President Donald Trump of “betraying diplomacy for the third time” during ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Rezaei claimed that the continued naval blockade around Iran and what he described as excessive US demands were damaging efforts to reach a peaceful settlement.

His remarks came a day after Trump announced that he would hold a meeting in the White House Situation Room to discuss the final details of a possible agreement with Iran. The US President also outlined several conditions that he said should be included in any future deal.

According to Trump, Iran must permanently agree not to develop or possess nuclear weapons. He also called for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to unrestricted shipping traffic in both directions. In addition, Trump said all sea mines in the area should be removed or destroyed to ensure safe passage for commercial vessels.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important maritime routes, carrying a significant share of global energy supplies. However, the waterway continues to face disruptions as differences between the United States and Iran remain unresolved.

Reports indicate that ships travelling through the strait still face considerable security concerns. To reduce the risk of detection or targeting, some vessels have reportedly switched off their tracking systems while passing through the area.

The ongoing dispute has raised concerns among international markets because the Strait of Hormuz is a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Analysts warn that prolonged tensions and restrictions on maritime traffic could affect global energy supplies and trade. Despite continued negotiations, major disagreements remain, leaving the prospects for a final agreement uncertain.

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Finalising possible agreement with Iran: Trump

US President Donald Trump said he was finalising a possible agreement with Iran, though Tehran maintained that no final deal had been reached. Trump said Iran must permanently abandon nuclear weapons ambitions, reopen the Strait of Hormuz to unrestricted shipping, remove remaining sea mines, and allow maritime traffic to resume as the US naval blockade is lifted.