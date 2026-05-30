Global nations seek stronger security ties

Blurb: Leaders from developing nations called for inclusive global governance and collective action to address emerging challenges.

Moscow

Representatives from major countries of the Global South and East stressed the need for stronger international cooperation and a shared approach to global security during the 14th International Meeting of High Representatives Responsible for Security Issues held in the Moscow Region.

According to TV BRICS, the gathering brought together senior officials and policymakers from Russia, India, China, South Africa, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Vietnam and several other nations. Discussions focused on changes in the global order, technological progress and future security challenges.

A central theme of the meeting was the growing influence of developing countries in shaping a multipolar world. Participants highlighted the importance of equal dialogue, respect for national sovereignty and stronger multilateral institutions to deal with modern global issues.

Opening the forum, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu called for closer coordination among countries of the Global South and East. He also supported a greater role for the United Nations and promoted Russian initiatives aimed at strengthening cooperation across Eurasia while avoiding geopolitical confrontation.

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said the world is witnessing major political, economic and technological changes. He noted that emerging economies are seeking a larger role in global decision-making and reiterated India’s demand for United Nations reforms. Doval also stressed the importance of international cooperation against terrorism.

Chinese official Chen Wenqing reiterated support for multilateral cooperation, international law and global development. South Africa’s Khumbudzo Ntshavheni stressed technology, cybersecurity, energy security and regional integration. Brazil’s Celso Amorim called for cooperation instead of rival blocs, while Kazakhstan’s Gizat Nurdauletov urged new frameworks for water security, digital governance and AI. Delegates agreed that inclusive institutions, balanced partnerships and shared responsibility are vital for global stability.