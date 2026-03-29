India-Malta deepen ties across key sectors

Valletta

India and Malta held discussions to expand cooperation across key sectors such as technology, healthcare, renewable energy, and trade, further strengthening their long-standing partnership.

The two countries conducted the fourth round of Foreign Office Consultations in Valletta, where they reviewed the progress of their bilateral relations. Both sides agreed to deepen collaboration in areas including information and communications technology, pharmaceuticals, education, and other emerging sectors.

During the talks, officials also explored ways to enhance economic and commercial engagement, particularly in light of the recently concluded India–European Union Free Trade Agreement. They exchanged views on regional and global developments and reiterated their commitment to working together in multilateral platforms.

The meeting was co-chaired by Sibi George, Secretary (West) in India’s Ministry of External Affairs, and Christopher Cutajar, Permanent Secretary at Malta’s Foreign Ministry. As part of his visit, George met Ian Borg, Malta’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, to discuss expanding cooperation and exploring new areas of engagement.

He also held discussions with Brigadier Clinton J O’Neill on strengthening defence and security ties. In addition, George interacted with business leaders in Malta to promote trade, investment, and business partnerships between the two nations.

India and Malta share warm and friendly relations. India was among the first countries to recognise Malta’s independence in 1964, and both nations, as members of the Commonwealth, continue to deepen their cooperation across various fields.