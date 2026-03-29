Samson, Jadeja Face Former Teams as New-Look CSK Meet Parag’s RR

Intro

Emotional reunions headline CSK-RR clash as new leaders and combinations emerge

Guwahati

An emotional subplot will take centre stage when Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja face their former franchise Rajasthan Royals as Chennai Super Kings lock horns with a revamped Royals side led by Riyan Parag here on Monday.

For over a decade, Samson was the face of Rajasthan, serving as their batting mainstay, captain, and all-time leading run-scorer. Much like MS Dhoni at CSK, Samson defined an era for the Royals, even guiding them to the 2022 IPL final. However, in a major reshuffle, he now dons CSK colours, while Jadeja makes a return to Rajasthan, adding intrigue to the contest.

Samson heads into the clash in prime form, having played a pivotal role in India national cricket team’s recent T20 World Cup triumph. His string of impactful performances has boosted his confidence, and alongside skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, he is expected to anchor CSK’s top order. With Dhoni sidelined due to a calf strain, the leadership responsibilities will rest heavily on this duo.

CSK’s transition phase also opens opportunities for emerging talents like Prashant Veer and big-hitting Kartik Sharma, while players such as Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube add depth to the batting. Their bowling unit, featuring Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, and Matt Henry, offers variety and balance.

For Rajasthan, Samson’s departure marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter under Parag, who leads the side at his home ground. The return of Jadeja strengthens their all-round options, though concerns remain about his finishing prowess.

The Royals’ batting will revolve around Yashasvi Jaiswal, supported by the explosive Shimron Hetmyer and promising youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. However, their bowling attack, led by Jofra Archer, continues to face questions over consistency despite recent changes.

Both teams enter the season after disappointing campaigns last year, with CSK finishing at the bottom and RR just above them. As they seek a fresh start, Monday’s clash promises not only high-intensity cricket but also a narrative rich in emotion, transitions, and renewed ambitions.