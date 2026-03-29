Rejuvenated Buttler Eyes IPL Comeback after T20 World Cup Setback

Intro

Break in Alps refreshes Buttler as he targets strong IPL comeback season

New Delhi

England’s Jos Buttler has expressed renewed enthusiasm ahead of the Indian Premier League, saying a refreshing break in the Alps has helped him reset mentally after a disappointing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign.

The wicketkeeper-batsman endured a lean run during the global showpiece, scoring just 87 runs in eight matches as England bowed out in the semi-finals to eventual champions India national cricket team. Opening the innings, Buttler struggled to find rhythm, with his highest score being a modest 26 against Nepal, followed by a string of low scores that raised concerns about his form.

However, the 35-year-old insisted that time away from the game proved crucial. Retreating to the Alps, far removed from cricketing pressures, allowed him to reflect and recharge. “It was great to completely switch off. Now I feel excited and ready for the new season,” he said.

Buttler is set to represent the Gujarat Titans in the IPL, beginning their campaign against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. Despite recent struggles, he remains one of the most accomplished overseas players in the league, having amassed over 4,000 T20 runs for England since his debut in 2011.

His dip in form has also sparked debate about his future in England’s white-ball setup under Harry Brook. Yet Buttler dismissed concerns, asserting that his hunger for runs and passion for the game remain intact. “As long as I have the motivation to train and compete, I’ll keep going,” he said.

The seasoned opener acknowledged the pressures of modern T20 cricket, where aggressive starts are often essential. Reflecting on his approach, he emphasised the importance of staying true to his natural game rather than overthinking performance.

Buttler also addressed the growing tension between franchise leagues and international commitments, echoing sentiments shared by Pat Cummins. While opportunities in leagues continue to expand, he maintained that representing England remains the top priority for players.

Looking ahead, Buttler reiterated his belief in the enduring value of Test cricket, calling it the pinnacle of the sport, even as he gears up to rediscover his best form in the IPL.