Babaleshwar taluk inspection by DC Dr. Anand K

Vijayapura

District Commissioner Dr. Anand K. conducted a comprehensive inspection of Babaleshwar Taluk offices and institutions on Tuesday, reviewing administrative, educational, and development initiatives.

At the Taluk Administrative Complex, he examined the progress of e-Pauti, land records, Aadhaar seeding, and voter list mapping in the Taluk Treasury and Tehsildar offices. He then visited the Government Model Primary School in Babaleshwar, inspecting the midday meal kitchen and food distribution to students. Dr. Anand interacted with kitchen staff to understand operational challenges and offered guidance on improving efficiency.

Engaging with 7th-grade students, he emphasized continuous learning, daily revision, and proactive problem-solving. Teachers were encouraged to adopt innovative teaching methods to enhance student comprehension and intellectual growth. He also checked staff attendance and stressed improving primary education quality for a brighter future.

At the Town Panchayat office, he reviewed various ongoing schemes, examined records, and provided necessary administrative guidance. He visited the Indira Canteen, inspecting kitchen hygiene, food quality, and daily meal distribution practices, discussing improvements with staff to ensure nutritious and clean food for beneficiaries.

Dr. Anand further inspected the solid waste management unit under construction in the outskirts, discussing project progress with officials. He also visited the Farmer Facilitation Center to assess seed and fertilizer distribution mechanisms.

The inspection was attended by Tehsildar Shanthala Chandan and other taluk-level officials from various departments, ensuring a coordinated approach to administrative efficiency, educational development, and citizen services.