Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Guarantee schemes Art Jatha tour launched in Vijayapura

By Cityhilights
Guarantee Schemes Awareness

Vijayapura

To promote awareness about the state government’s flagship five Panch Guarantee schemes—Shakti, Gruhjyothi, Annabhagya, Gruhlakshmi, and Yuvanidhi—along with other public welfare initiatives, the Department of Information and Public Relations organized a unique LED Art Jatha. The mobile exhibition was flagged off at the Deputy Commissioner’s office by Additional Deputy Commissioner Somalinga Gennur on Tuesday.

These five Panch Guarantee schemes aim to empower economically weaker sections and improve the quality of life for marginalized communities. To ensure maximum reach, the department is combining folk theatre, street plays, and art performances with LED-equipped mobile vehicles to educate citizens about these programs.

From December 9 to 18, the two LED vehicles will travel across 20 village panchayats, including Malaghan, Kalagurki, Kudagi, Muttagi, Sankanal, Satihal, Donur, Embhatnal, Hadagali, Kaggod, Madhabavi, Nagathan, Atharga, Tadvalaga, Lingadalli, Nimbal, Horti, Sankanhalli, Kannal, and Arakeri. Local artists will perform street plays, folk songs, and other cultural presentations to raise awareness about the government schemes.

During the launch, several officials were present, including Mahaveer Borannavar, Prashanth Channagondi, S.S. Nayakalmath, Suresh Chavalar, Premkumar Pawar, Amarish Dodmani, Suresh Ambiger, Salim Bijapur, Sachidanand Teradal, Raju Hadimani, and D.M. Karnal, along with other district administration officers and staff.

The initiative combines culture, technology, and public outreach to ensure citizens understand and benefit from these welfare schemes, strengthening the government’s efforts to improve livelihoods and social welfare across Vijayapura district.

This art jatha mobile campaign reflects a creative approach to public awareness, leveraging folk arts and LED technology to engage rural communities effectively.

