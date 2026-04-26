BWSSB plans advanced rainwater harvesting systems to boost groundwater

WATER CONSERVATION

Bengaluru

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced a major initiative to enhance groundwater levels and reduce dependence on surface water sources in Bengaluru.

The move comes in response to forecasts of reduced monsoon rainfall, prompting authorities to strengthen sustainable water management practices.

In a proactive effort to address the looming water challenges, the Water Board has decided to intensify its rainwater harvesting campaign across the city. As part of this initiative, plans are underway to install advanced and innovative rainwater harvesting systems in buildings owned by willing consumers. The aim is to encourage widespread adoption of sustainable water conservation techniques and ensure long-term water security.

Chairman Ram Prasad Manohar stated that the proposed systems will incorporate modern technology to efficiently capture and store rainwater, allowing it to replenish groundwater reserves. By doing so, the city can significantly reduce its reliance on external water sources, which often face strain during periods of low rainfall.

Officials believe that expanding rainwater harvesting infrastructure is critical, especially in urban areas where rapid development has limited natural groundwater recharge. The initiative is expected to not only improve water availability but also contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing water wastage.

The ambitious project will be discussed in detail during the upcoming governing board meeting of the Water Board. Authorities will evaluate the implementation strategy, potential challenges, and participation mechanisms before taking a final decision.

Experts have long emphasized the importance of rainwater harvesting as a practical solution to urban water shortages. With this new initiative, the Water Board aims to set a precedent for responsible water management and encourage citizens to actively participate in conservation efforts.

If successfully implemented, the project could play a vital role in strengthening Bengaluru’s water resilience and ensuring a more sustainable future for the city amid changing climatic conditions.