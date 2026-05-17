Minister’s son surrenders in Telangana POCSO probe

HYDERABAD

Bandi Bhagirath, son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, surrendered to the Cyberabad Police Special Operations Team in connection with an alleged POCSO case. Advocate Karuna Sagar said the surrender was made following the minister’s instructions after anticipatory bail proceedings were delayed in the High Court. Police confirmed that statements from the minor girl and her parents were recorded before a magistrate. The case includes charges of sexual harassment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act. Bhagirath has denied the allegations, claiming the case was filed after he complained about an alleged Rs 5 crore extortion attempt against him.