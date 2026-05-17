YSRCP launches statewide protests over fuel hike

Intro

The YSRCP announced statewide protests against skyrocketing fuel prices, accusing the Chandrababu Naidu government of abandoning election promises.

TADEPALLI

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has announced major statewide protests on to fight skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices in Andhra Pradesh.

Party leaders accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s coalition government of completely abandoning its election promises to lower fuel costs.

YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy detailed the extensive agitation plan during a party-wide teleconference. He emphasized that local citizens are already struggling under immense financial pressure. Instead of providing economic relief, the ruling government has managed to push Andhra Pradesh’s fuel rates to some of the highest levels in the entire country.

Sajjala warned that this steep price hike is triggering a dangerous rise in the cost of essential daily goods. This trend is causing severe distress to farmers, transport operators, and middle-class families. He reminded voters that Naidu and his allies strongly promised strict fuel price controls before winning power, demanding they now honor those vows.

Following direct orders from YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the opposition party will hold massive demonstrations at every single constituency headquarters across the state. Local lawmakers will lead these public rallies and later submit official memorandums to district collectors and revenue officers. Sajjala has called upon public organizations and rival political parties to join the movement. Concurrently, the party machinery remains highly alert to monitor upcoming electoral roll revisions, ensuring no genuine voters are wrongfully removed from local booths.