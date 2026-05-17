4 Foreign Women Escape Refugee Shelter after Breaking Window Grill

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

A major security concern has surfaced in Bengaluru after four foreign women escaped from a refugee shelter near Chikkagubbi under the limits of Kothanur Police Station by allegedly breaking the grill of a second-floor window.

According to police officials, the women fled from the Home of Hope shelter despite security arrangements at the premises. The incident came to light after staff members noticed the women missing during routine checks.

Authorities identified the escaped women as Topist, Nagawa, Safina and Pithin, believed to be nationals of Uganda and Nigeria.

Officials said the women had been housed at the shelter after being detained for allegedly overstaying in India even after the expiry of their visas. They were among several foreign nationals being temporarily accommodated at the centre.

Sources stated that the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) generally keeps such individuals in designated detention centres. However, due to shortage of space in FRRO facilities, several foreign nationals had reportedly been shifted to the shelter near Chikkagubbi.

Authorities said the shelter currently houses individuals from countries including Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya and Bangladesh.

Investigators also claimed that narcotic substances, including ganja and drugs, had previously been found in possession of some foreign nationals staying at the facility. Officials expressed concern that the escaped women could once again become involved in unlawful activities after fleeing custody.

Police sources alleged that several foreign nationals staying at the shelter had continued illegal activities despite their visas expiring and had failed to return to their home countries.

Following the escape, a formal complaint was registered at Kothanur Police Station and an investigation has been launched.

Police teams have intensified search operations in and around Bengaluru to trace the women. Authorities are also reviewing the security arrangements at the shelter following the incident, which has raised questions over monitoring and supervision of foreign nationals housed at temporary refugee and detention facilities in the city.

Officials said further action would be taken after the women are traced and detailed inquiries are completed.