Hakkimakki village sees major wildlife capture operation

Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru Forest Department officials carried out a major operation and captured a large wild buffalo that had been causing repeated damage to crops in the Malnad region.

The animal was captured near Hakkimakki area in Arunoor village under the Shanbir Aldur forest range after being sedated by veterinary experts at around 6 pm. The captured buffalo was later shifted to the Shivamogga zoo for further monitoring.

Forest officials said the operation was conducted after reports of increasing human–wildlife conflict in the district, especially involving wild buffaloes and elephants entering farmland and destroying crops. Farmers in several villages had also reported injuries and fatalities due to such attacks.

A team led by senior forest officials had earlier studied similar wildlife management practices in Madhya Pradesh before recommending relocation measures to the state government. Following approval, the department began an operation to capture three problematic wild buffaloes in the Malnad region.

Officials said more than 100 forest personnel, along with veterinary doctors, participated in the operation despite heavy rain and difficult terrain conditions.

One buffalo captured earlier could not be transported due to steep terrain and was released back into the forest after sedation. However, the second operation on Saturday was successful.

Forest officials said two more wild buffaloes are still being tracked and will be captured and relocated soon as part of the ongoing exercise.

Chief Conservator of Forests Yashpal Ksheera Sagar said the operation is aimed at reducing human–animal conflict and protecting both farmers and wildlife.

Local representatives said the increasing movement of wild animals into agricultural land has become a serious concern and demanded long-term solutions, including improved forest food resources and better habitat management to prevent future conflicts in the region.