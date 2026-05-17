Amit Shah declares open first IT SEZ Park

Intro: ‘The country is now leading the charge in cutting-edge industries like artificial intelligence, robotics, semiconductors, and quantum computing’

AHMEDABAD

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that India is successfully positioning itself as a “founder nation” in rapidly emerging global sectors.

Shah emphasized that the country is now leading the charge in cutting-edge industries like artificial intelligence, robotics, semiconductors, and quantum computing.

The Home Minister shared these remarks during the grand opening of Million Minds Tech City, which marks Gujarat’s very first specialized IT economic zone. Speaking at the launch of the project’s initial phase in Tragad, Shah explained that India has officially transitioned from lagging behind in technology to establishing a powerful global presence. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forward-thinking leadership for this massive economic shift.

According to Shah, advanced fields such as cybersecurity, space technology, and autonomous systems will define the global economy over the next 25 years. He noted that while Indian youth already possess incredible natural intelligence, they simply require the physical space, supportive atmosphere, and modern infrastructure to thrive. Tech parks like this new development aim to provide exactly that essential ecosystem.

The first phase of the ambitious project cost around 1,100 crore rupees to build, offering 13.5 lakh square feet of premium workspace for 9,000 highly skilled professionals. Once all seven phases are completed over the next five years, the massive tech park is expected to attract 15,000 crore rupees in total investments and create over 63,000 high-value jobs, transforming Gujarat into a global technology hub.

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HM pushes Ahmedabad as tech destination

AHMEDABAD

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Gujarat should strengthen its position in India’s service sector and make Ahmedabad a leading technology hub. Speaking at the launch of Million Minds Tech City, Gujarat’s first SEZ IT park, Shah said the city should compete with Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Gurugram. He praised Gujarat’s growth in manufacturing, ports, green energy, and infrastructure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership as chief minister. Shah said the new project would create thousands of skilled jobs and attract major investments. The seven-phase development is expected to generate over 63,000 employment opportunities within five years.