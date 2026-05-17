Kamal meets CM to secure Tamil cinema

Blurb

He submitted a six-point memorandum to TN CM Vijay, proposing a state-owned OTT platform and key tax reforms to revive Tamil cinema

CHENNAI

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has submitted a vital six-point memorandum to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief is seeking major government interventions aimed at revitalizing the Tamil film industry and protecting its workers.

Taking to media after a meeting with the Chief Minister, Haasan detailed his recommendations to secure the future of Tamil cinema. A major proposal includes launching a state-owned OTT platform. This government-backed streaming service would offer audiences affordable, subsidized access to mainstream Tamil movies, independent films, and cultural documentaries.

To relieve financial pressure on filmmakers and theater owners, Haasan called for the total abolition of the current four percent local body entertainment tax. He argued that rising production and operational expenses are heavily crippling the local entertainment sector.

The movie star turned politician also demanded a fierce crackdown on digital piracy. He urged the state to create a dedicated anti-piracy police unit capable of taking down illegal content in real-time. To boost cinema revenues, he requested that theaters be legally allowed to screen five shows daily for all films. Furthermore, he proposed a mandatory eight-week theatrical window before any movie hits digital platforms to safeguard distributor profits.

Finally, Haasan recommended a new film production incentive scheme. This initiative aims to restore Tamil Nadu as India’s premier filmmaking hub, creating thousands of local jobs and boosting regional tourism.