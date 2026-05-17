Suspicious NEET score jump triggers CBI search

Intro: The CBI expanded its NEET paper leak probe to Maharashtra’s Nanded, raiding a family whose daughter’s score skyrocketed.

NANDED

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has expanded its nationwide NEET paper leak probe into Maharashtra’s Nanded district. Teams launched surprise, marathon raids and intense interrogations to dismantle the network behind the massive examination scam.

Investigators spent over eight hours searching the home of the Kadam family in Vidyutnagar. Officials suspect the family paid five lakh rupees to secure a leaked question paper for their daughter. Suspicions arose after the student, who previously averaged only 100 to 120 marks on practice tests, saw her actual NEET score miraculously skyrocket to an impressive 560 marks. This sudden jump tipped off investigators tracing the racket.

The federal agency moved on Nanded immediately after questioning a coaching institute driver in nearby Latur. In another major breakthrough, a separate CBI team raided an office and residence linked to another accused individual, Shubham Khairnar. Family members were thoroughly questioned regarding their alleged financial links to the paper leak syndicate. Officials strongly suspect this family also paid a substantial bribe for the exam questions.

The fresh raids are part of an intensified, nationwide crackdown by the CBI. The agency is carefully tracking illegal financial transactions, coaching institute ties, and middle-men who allegedly circulated exam questions to wealthy candidates before the test. The unfolding scandal has sparked massive national controversy, and investigators are working around the clock across multiple states to bring all guilty parties to justice.