Sunday, April 26, 2026
HomeCityLok Bhavan to host Rajasthan Foundation Day event today
City

Lok Bhavan to host Rajasthan Foundation Day event today

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
72

Bengaluru: The Lok Bhavan, in association with Mahavir International of Karnataka and members of the Rajasthan community in Bengaluru, host the Rajasthan State Foundation Day event at its Glass House at 3:30 om on Sunday.

Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot will preside over the programme. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will be the chief guest.

The event will showcase the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan through performances by Padma Shri awardee Malini Awasthi and her team and Prakash Mali and his team from Rajasthan.

Previous article
Kristu Jayanti hosts 18th ICon conference on reimagining quality assurance in higher education
Next article
Public interaction meeting strengthens police-community bond
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.