Lok Bhavan to host Rajasthan Foundation Day event today

Bengaluru: The Lok Bhavan, in association with Mahavir International of Karnataka and members of the Rajasthan community in Bengaluru, host the Rajasthan State Foundation Day event at its Glass House at 3:30 om on Sunday.

Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot will preside over the programme. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will be the chief guest.

The event will showcase the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan through performances by Padma Shri awardee Malini Awasthi and her team and Prakash Mali and his team from Rajasthan.