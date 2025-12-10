Govt official urges measures to boost agri productivity

Dr. M.N. Ajay Nagabhushan directs Chitradurga officials to boost crop productivity, adopt precision irrigation, promote MSP awareness, and support farmer cooperatives

Chitradurga

Dr. M.N. Ajay Nagabhushan, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Nodal Officer for the Prime Minister’s Food Grain Agriculture Scheme (PM DDKY), has instructed officials to take steps to enhance agricultural productivity in the district. Addressing a progress review meeting of the PM DDKY held at the District Collector’s office on Tuesday, he emphasized systematic interventions to increase crop yields and reduce losses.

He outlined strategies to improve the productivity of major crops in the district, including groundnut, ragi, pigeon pea, and millets. These include proper use of fertilizers, soil fertility management, adoption of high-quality seeds, and implementation of precision irrigation systems such as sprinklers and drip irrigation.

Dr. Nagabhushan highlighted that to raise farmers’ incomes and promote agricultural development, farmer producer organizations and self-help groups should facilitate processing, value addition, packaging, branding, and market access for agricultural produce.

Under the Bhadra Reservoir Project, the district will receive precision irrigation facilities, which require coordinated adoption of appropriate agricultural and horticultural practices. He advised that the irrigation, agriculture, and horticulture departments take preventive measures to ensure successful implementation.

The officer also stressed awareness among farmers about the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for ragi and millets, which will help increase both yields and incomes. Officials were urged to promote modern cultivation practices and mechanization to address labor shortages, and to initiate 20 new primary agricultural cooperative societies in the district.

The meeting was attended by District Collector T. Venkatesh, District Panchayat CEO Dr. S. Akash, Additional Deputy Commissioner B.T. Kumaraswamy, Joint Director of Agriculture B. Manjunath, Joint Director of District Industries Centre B. Anand, Joint Director of Horticulture Savita, Lead Bank Manager M. Raghavendra, and other departmental officials.

These measures aim to strengthen the agricultural sector, improve farmers’ livelihoods, and ensure the successful implementation of government schemes in Chitradurga.