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Dharwad rural areas to face planned power outage

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Dharwad

Dharwad rural power supply will be disrupted on May 26 due to maintenance works at the 110 KV sub-station in Kadanakoppa According to Hescom power shutdown will affect several 11 KV lines including Kuruvinakoppa Dasanur Kadanakoppa Ganjikatti Ugnikeri Gudiyal and MPCP from 10 am to 6 pm Villages under Budangudda Chalamatti and Mishrakoti will also experience interruptions along 33 KV routes including Dummawada Kalaghatgi and Yellapur. Hescom has appealed to consumers to cooperate as the scheduled maintenance will ensure improved power stability and safety in the region after completion Officials said supply will be restored after work completion on time.

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