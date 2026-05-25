Cong govt betrayed people of K’taka: BJP chief

Intro: Nitin Nabin, who was on his first visit to Karnataka, accused the Congress of “financially exploiting” Karnataka for the benefit of its national leadership.

CH NEWS BENGALURU

Bengaluru: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday targeted the Congress government in Karnataka, alleging that the administration had “betrayed” the people of the state and diverted its focus away from development and welfare activities over the past three years.

Speaking during his two-day visit to Karnataka, Nabin said the ruling Congress in the state was plagued by internal conflicts and accused its leaders of “using power for personal interests” rather than governance.

“The Karnataka government has deceived the people here over the past three years, betrayed the trust of the people, and because of their internal conflicts, public welfare works have taken a back seat,” he said.

He indirectly referred to the ‘power tussle’ between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

Claiming that the state government was disconnected from public concerns, Nabin said, “The government here has nothing to do with the interests of the people. The leaders running this government are using the government and power merely as instruments for themselves.” He alleged that developmental and welfare programmes in Karnataka had suffered due to the Congress government’s priorities.

“The government’s focus has been completely diverted from development schemes that should have been implemented for the people of this state and the welfare activities that should have been carried out,” he said.

Nabin also accused the Congress of “financially exploiting” Karnataka for the benefit of its national leadership.

“Congress is using Karnataka as an ATM to decorate and sustain its court in Delhi,” he alleged.

Referring to his visit, the BJP leader said district-level training camps of the party were being held across the country and added that he had reviewed organisational activities in Karnataka during his tour.

“I am on a two-day visit to Karnataka. Training camps are currently being conducted for districts across our country. I got the opportunity to participate in that, and at the same time, I also got the opportunity to observe how the party’s active organisational activities are continuously moving forward in Karnataka,” he said.

The BJP president held the state-level core committee meeting in the party’s state headquarter here and then spoke to reporters.

According to party sources, Nabin gave instructions to gear up for the local body elections and strengthen the party base at the grassroot level for the 2028 assembly election.