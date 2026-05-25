Animal adoption project in Bannerghatta generates Rs 30L revenue

Blurb: The reform measures taken to promote the adoption of animals and birds at the BBP are bearing fruits

CH NEWS BENGALURU

The adoption scheme has generated an income of over Rs 30 lakh in a single year. In order to increase people’s love for animals and birds, the park started an animal adoption program a few years ago. Not only major animals like tigers, lions, leopards, elephants, and giraffes, but also small animals and birds were allowed to be adopted for a year.

During the Covid period, the adoption scheme generated around 2 crore in revenue, including donations to provide food to animals and birds. It has been less since then.

Despite the large number of tourists to the biological park, prominent celebrities, and dignitaries from various fields in a city like Bangalore, the project did not receive the expected response. Due to this, some rules were changed last year and new guidelines were formulated by the BBP.

Actress Samyukta Horanadu has adopted a tiger named Sinchana for a year by paying 2 lakh. The rest have been adopted by the business sector and various organizations.

Similar to the Chamarajendra Zoo in Mysore, the adoption project is focusing on celebrities to further popularize it. Activities are being conducted using social media.

The earlier one-year adoption period has now been extended to five years. Under the new policy, adoption is allowed for up to 5 years. In addition, you have been given the opportunity to name the animals as you like.

Adoptees are also given a certificate, a plaque with the adopter’s name on the animal and bird house premises, and 5 free entry passes per year for 5 years.

We have been contacting people from various fields for the past three to four years. Some show interest. Most do not come forward to adopt. However, as a result of providing information to every visitor who comes to the park, the income has increased this year and will increase next year, which will help in the management of animals and birds.This year, the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has given an adoption amount of Rs 40 lakh. We are contacting some more, AV Suryasen, Executive Director, BBP.